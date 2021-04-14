Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils urged to make move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

The England international is enjoying an excellent season for Everton, having scored 14 goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

United could be on the lookout for a new striker at the end of the campaign, with Edinson Cavani facing an uncertain future.

The Uruguay international is out of contract in June and has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors.

Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have been spoken of as potential targets for United, and Ferdinand believes Calvert-Lewin would also fit the bill.

"Listen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin for me, I love him,” he told the FIVE YouTube channel .

"I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball.

"I was speaking to Carlo Ancelotti earlier this year and he mentioned [Filippo] Inzaghi and said he didn’t need many chances to score goals and he scores goals in and around the six-yard box.

"I look at Calvert-Lewin this season and he’s listened to that, he’s taken that on board. Obviously, he seems a real good student of the game and he’s started putting that into his own game.

"We’ve seen the rewards he’s had, he’s got into the England squad by scoring loads of goals in and around the six-yard box, scoring those ugly goals. I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United.

"It’s one out of left field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact. He’d get on the end of the things created by [Bruno] Fernandes, Pogba, [Marcus] Rashford, [Mason] Greenwood, etc."

United return to action against Granada in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday, with Solskjaer’s side 2-0 up from the first leg.

