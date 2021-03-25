Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Kyle Walker to miss England tie with San Marino
By PA Staff
Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Kyle Walker will not be involved in England’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino.
Arsenal teenager Saka has yet to link up with the group due to a hamstring issue, but England boss Gareth Southgate hopes he can join up after Thursday’s match.
Rashford has been with the squad but failed to train with the main group due to a foot complaint, with Southgate saying he was “more doubtful” than Saka to be involved in this month’s World Cup qualification triple-header.
Back in blue for our first game of 2021 💙— England (@England) March 25, 2021
England had to cut their 26-man squad to 23 players for Thursday’s opener and experienced right-back Walker has been omitted from the squad published by UEFA.
The PA news agency understands the defender is fit, with his absence presumably down to Southgate keeping fitness and rotation in mind.
