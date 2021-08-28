Michael McKenna double helps Arbroath see off Dunfermline
By PA Staff
Michael McKenna scored twice as Arbroath eased to a 3-0 win at Dunfermline.
After several early penalty shouts for the visitors, McKenna gave them a 12th-minute lead as he followed in after goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet failed to hold Nicky Low’s shot.
Kai Kennedy struck a post for Athletic and Kevin O’Hara and Nikolay Todorov had would-be equalisers disallowed before Scott Stewart set up David Gold to make it 2-0 just before half-time.
Todorov threatened again in the second half but McKenna grabbed his second, after good work by Joel Nouble, to put the result beyond doubt.
Luke Donnelly replaced Nouble and saw a goal disallowed for offside as three proved enough for Arbroath.
