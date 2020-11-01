Mikel Arteta insists he gave Mesut Ozil plenty of chances at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta insists he gave Mesut Ozil plenty of opportunities to impress at Arsenal.

The German playmaker has been left out of the Gunners’ squads for the Premier League and Europa League this season.

Ozil’s contract runs out next summer and it is likely that he has already played his last game for the club.

His most recent appearance came back in March, prior to the Premier League’s enforced three-month hiatus.

Ozil was linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the summer but ultimately opted to stay put.

Arteta then left the former Real Madrid man out of his rosters for domestic and European competition.

But the Spaniard insists Ozil was given a fair crack of the whip.

“What I can tell you that I tried my best, I tried to give him as many opportunities as I could,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“And that from my own side, I’ve been patient, and I give him opportunities and I’ve been fair.

“He’s a player that belongs to a football club, he’s been a really important player in the last few seasons. I have to respect that, I’m here to make decisions, the best decisions for the team and for the club.

“This is what I try to do and then I have to explain them because people need the reasons and the right answers. I just give mine, whether they believe me or agree with me or not, there’s nothing I can do.

“But I have to put my decisions, with my heart and with my brain to make the right decisions that I believe are good.”

Arsenal take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Arteta’s side, who currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, have won three and lost three of their first six games this term.

