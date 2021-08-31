Millwall seal Sheyi Ojo loan
By PA Staff
Millwall have announced the loan signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool.
The 24-year-old winger has joined the Lions for the whole season.
Ojo, who spent last term at Cardiff, has become Millwall’s sixth summer signing.
