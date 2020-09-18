Motherwell sign Livingston midfielder Robbie Crawford on loan

Motherwell have signed Livingston midfielder Robbie Crawford on loan after sending wide player Harry Robinson to Queen of the South on a temporary deal.

Former Ayr player Crawford has signed at Fir Park until January, while Robinson has left on loan for the season.

Crawford likes to get forward from central midfield and has made 26 Livi appearances.

The 26-year-old joins after Motherwell sold David Turnbull to Celtic and lost Liam Donnelly for the rest of 2020 following knee surgery.

He goes into the squad for Sunday’s trip to Aberdeen after Allan Campbell suffered an injury during Thursday’s Europa League win over Coleraine.

“It was important we added competition for places in midfield,” manager Stephen Robinson told the club’s official website.

“Having lost Liam Donnelly to injury, and sold David Turnbull, we have been short in numbers in that area.

“With the number of games we are facing in the league, in Europe and in cup competitions, it was vital we increased our pool.

“He comes with Premiership experience and, along with Barry Maguire, brings competition to the midfield.

“Robbie is a player we’ve watched for a number of years. He gives us a bit of bite and tenacity. He has good quality on the ball and is more game ready than some of our younger boys, who have been unable to gain vital game time with no reserve games.”

The Motherwell boss was keen to get Harry Robinson, his 19-year-old son, some game time along with other young players.

“They’ve been unable to get those vital minutes with no reserve games to play,” he said.

“We are committed to developing young players and this is the best way to get them games at this moment in time.

“Harry joins Jamie Semple in going out on loan (to Cove Rangers), and it is likely that others will follow.

“We want them to come back game ready and fighting for a place in the side.”