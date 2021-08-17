Nathan Jones dedicates Luton’s win to Mick Harford

Luton boss Nathan Jones dedicated his team’s 1-0 win at Barnsley to club legend Mick Harford.

Harford, who is Jones’ assistant at Kenilworth Road, started his treatment for prostate cancer earlier in the day, with away fans chanting his name throughout the night at Oakwell.

The Hatters manager also revealed afterwards that the ex-England international was never far from the players’ thoughts.

“This win was for big Mick,” he said. “We know he started his treatment today and Mick’s a big part of Luton Town.

“He has a relationship with everyone at the club and we’re missing him but he knows the lads are there for him and it was a big win for him.”

Luton secured maximum points thanks to Amari’i Bell’s fourth-minute goal, ending his 58-game personal drought for club and country.

The possession stats for the rest of the game were then heavily in the hosts’ favour but the Tykes only mustered two on-target attempts, with Jones reasoning: “Possession is possession. It’s like having a lot of money – it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t spend it.

“At times you can allow teams to have possession, and I’d rather be sat here having had less possession and three points than a shed-load of possession and nothing. I’m also delighted for Amari’i because you want your wing-backs playing high up the pitch.

“I love winning 1-0 away from home. They’re the best kind of wins and you never want back-to-back defeats.

“We were given a tough lesson at West Brom on Saturday and I gave the players a bit of a rocket, but we have bounced back absolutely magnificently and they deserve all the plaudits they’ll get after this match.”

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp admitted his side lacked a cutting edge, with former Norwich striker Carlton Morris sidelined through injury and Belgian summer signings Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka still considered too short of match fitness for selection.

The Austrian said: “It was really disappointing. It was a tough game and we weren’t clinical.

“They defended with intensity but we need to improve when we get in certain situations and have got to be better with certain details. It was a similar game to Saturday though.

“We beat Coventry 1-0 then, but everything wasn’t perfect and, although we have lost this game 1-0, we didn’t do everything badly. We know it’s a long Championship season and I want all my options on the bench as soon as possible.

“Carlton (Morris) was a big miss for us, because he gives us that option to win the first ball and we also still need to get some fitness into the Belgian boys.”