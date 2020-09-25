Neil Lennon ‘couldn’t be happier’ with Celtic substitutes after win in Latvia
By PA Staff
Neil Lennon was delighted to see a couple of players get back to their best in Latvia as they combined to edge Celtic into the Europa League play-offs.
The Scottish champions were heading for extra-time against Riga before Jeremie Frimpong crossed for fellow substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi to sweep home the only goal in the last minute.
The win set up a play-off clash with Sarajevo in Bosnia next week and gave Lennon encouragement over Norway winger Elyounoussi’s form.
🗣️ @JeremieFrimpong speaking to @CelticTV after assisting the winning goal in #RIGCEL. #UELpic.twitter.com/h986f9iwqy— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 24, 2020
“He’s been out of the team for a few games because he maybe wasn’t at his best – but he’s trained brilliantly, and he’s such a great example to the rest of the squad,” Lennon told Celtic TV.
“He comes up with a really important goal and I couldn’t be happier for him. I hope that sets his season on fire now, because he’s a great player.”
Frimpong came on for the injured James Forrest just after the half-hour mark and is set to continue in the team against Hibernian on Sunday with the Scotland winger struggling with an ankle knock.
Lennon said: “He was great, he gives us that verve and that impetus going forward.
“He’s not been at his best, he has been a bit sloppy at times with the ball, but that was far more like himself.
“He has started to show a lot more glimpses of that in training.
“That’s the best he’s been, certainly this season, I thought he was great and back to the way he was this time last year.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.