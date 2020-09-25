Neil Lennon ‘couldn’t be happier’ with Celtic substitutes after win in Latvia

Neil Lennon was delighted to see a couple of players get back to their best in Latvia as they combined to edge Celtic into the Europa League play-offs.

The Scottish champions were heading for extra-time against Riga before Jeremie Frimpong crossed for fellow substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi to sweep home the only goal in the last minute.

The win set up a play-off clash with Sarajevo in Bosnia next week and gave Lennon encouragement over Norway winger Elyounoussi’s form.

“He’s been out of the team for a few games because he maybe wasn’t at his best – but he’s trained brilliantly, and he’s such a great example to the rest of the squad,” Lennon told Celtic TV.

“He comes up with a really important goal and I couldn’t be happier for him. I hope that sets his season on fire now, because he’s a great player.”

Frimpong came on for the injured James Forrest just after the half-hour mark and is set to continue in the team against Hibernian on Sunday with the Scotland winger struggling with an ankle knock.

Lennon said: “He was great, he gives us that verve and that impetus going forward.

“He’s not been at his best, he has been a bit sloppy at times with the ball, but that was far more like himself.

“He has started to show a lot more glimpses of that in training.

“That’s the best he’s been, certainly this season, I thought he was great and back to the way he was this time last year.”