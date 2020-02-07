Neil Lennon ready to throw new signing Ismaila Soro in

Recent signing Ismaila Soro could feature for the first time as Celtic manager Neil Lennon prepares to make a few changes against William Hill Scottish Cup opponents Clyde.

Defender Jeremie Frimpong and midfielder Nir Bitton are closing in on comebacks but are unlikely to play.

Defender Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin) and forward Mikey Johnston (knee) remain out.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Simunovic, Taylor, Jullien, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Ntcham, Christie, Forrest, Soro, Elyounoussi, Edouard, Klimala, Griffiths, Welsh, Gordon, Bain.