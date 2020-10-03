Neil Lennon urges Celtic to go into international break with another victory

Neil Lennon urged his Celtic players to extend their winning run when they take on St Johnstone on Sunday in the last domestic fixture before the international break.

The Hoops’ 1-0 victory over Sarajevo in Bosnia on Thursday night was their seventh straight victory since they were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Ferencvaros in August.

It was a deserved victory for the Scottish champions and it took them into the group stages of the Europa League where they were drawn in Group H along with Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic, Italian giants AC Milan and French club Lille.

Lennon will turn his attention back to Europe in due course but is keen to finish this block of matches with a flourish.

He said: “We will go into the game with confidence off the back of a great run of wins.

“Obviously we’ve got a very quick turnaround, we will do very little on Saturday and then travel to Perth on Saturday evening.

“It’s an important game. All our focus is back on to league duty but we can go into the game with, not being overconfident by any means, but believe a lot more in ourselves because we’re starting to play really well.

“We must try to win the game and keep this run going, it’s very important to us.”

St Johnstone have lost five out of their last six games but Lennon expects nothing less than a tough match.

He said: “There was always going to be a lull after the length of time Tommy Wright was there, he did a fantastic job.

“Callum (Davidson) has come in and he needs time to put on stamp on things, and I think they’re just in a transition period.

“However, we all know that teams will raise their game to play against us.

“We’re away from home so we’ll be as strong as we possibly can, before we go into the break.”