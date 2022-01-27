Newcastle report: Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller in talks

Newcastle United could be welcoming Germany star Thomas Muller to St. James's Park in the coming days.

That's the outrageous rumour coming from SportBild, that claims the World Cup-winning, self-styled raumdeuter is destined for a move to Tyneside, with serial German champions Bayern willing to let the player leave.

The Toon have veered away from bringing huge-name stars to the club since they were taken over from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Kieran Trippier was the first player of the Eddie Howe era, followed by Chris Wood; Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly close to a deal.

But Muller would undoubtedly be the biggest star to play for Newcastle for a generation.

The German has spent his entire career at Bayern and has become a legend along the way, winning the past nine Bundesliga titles in a row after he broke into the first team under Louis van Gaal. Now, however, he might be interested in a new challenge and one last big pay day.

Despite the rumours being outlandish, there may well be truth that Bayern would accept letting the player leave, given that they have recently allowed both Thiago and David Alaba to go. Whether or not Muller would want to swap winning titles at the Allianz Arena for a relegation scrap might well be another issue entirely.

Newcastle are expected to sign a left-back, centre-back and perhaps a midfielder and a goalkeeper before the window closes.

