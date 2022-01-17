Newcastle report: Eddie Howe to launch sensational swoop for Germany star
By Ed McCambridge published
Newcastle hope one of the stars of Euro 2020 will kick-start their survival bid
Newcastle will make a sensational bid to sign Germany international Robin Gosens from Atalanta this month, with Eddie Howe rubber-stamping plans to test the Serie A club's resolve before the January window closes.
That is according to reports from Sky Italia, who understand Newcastle want to add the pacy left-back to their squad as soon as possible. The move would be seen as a stunning coup for the Magpies, who are flush with cash following their recent takeover, but still languish in the Premier League relegation zone.
Gosens was one of the standout performers at Euro 2020, with his pace and direct running winning plaudits before injury curtailed his tournament. A serious tear in his quad, sustained in a Champions League clash with Young Boys in September, has seen the player sidelined again this season. Therefore, any bid Newcastle make for the 27-year-old would be seen as a big risk.
Gosens has been capped 13 times for his nation and is a key player for Atalanta. Yet Howe and his recruitment team understand the Italian outfit would be open to bids this month, specially given Gosen's injury record.
Newcastle are desperate to add new recruits this month – following the arrival of England international Kieran Tripper earlier in January – as their survival bid continues to falter. The Toon currently sit 19th in the league, with just one win to their name all season. Howe's side are winless in six games in all competitions and are among the favourites to go down to the Championship.
