Newcastle to bring back rested players for Brighton clash

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will turn to his big guns once again for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

Bruce made 10 changes for Tuesday night’s somewhat fortuitous 1-0 Carabao Cup second round victory over Blackburn and while defender Ciaran Clark, midfielder Matt Ritchie and summer signing Ryan Fraser got important game-time under their belts, he is likely to revert to the bulk of the men who started last Saturday’s 2-0 league win at West Ham.

Striker Yoshinori Muto has joined Spanish club Eibar on a season-long loan deal, while keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), defender Fabian Schar (shoulder), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

Brighton will hand late fitness tests to Adam Lallana and Ben White ahead of the trip to St James’ Park.

Midfielder Lallana limped out of his Albion debut against Chelsea on Monday evening, while defender White had his first top-flight appearance cut short by an ankle problem.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle) and long-term absentees Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo remain unavailable to Albion boss Graham Potter.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Lewis, Yedlin, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Shelvey, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Ritchie, Fraser, Atsu, Barlaser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Steele, Lamptey, White, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Bernardo, Bissouma, Lallana, Stephens, Propper, Alzate, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Jahanbakhsh, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay, Gyokeres.