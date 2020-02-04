No malice in Griffiths incident, claims Celtic boss

Neil Lennon would be “bewildered” if Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths faced any disciplinary action from the Scottish Football Association following an incident involving Hamilton’s Sam Woods.

Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership match was goalless when Hoops striker Griffiths earned a yellow card from referee Nick Walsh after appearing to plant his foot into the prone Accies defender and then pushing Alex Gogic as the pair squared up.

Celtic ended up winning 4-1, with Hamilton boss Brian Rice later saying there was “no debate” that it should have been a red card, but his Parkhead counterpart Lennon insists no SFA charge is required.

Griffiths will discover by 3pm on Tuesday whether he will face any retrospective action.

Lennon said: “I would be very disappointed because I saw it at the time. There was no malice in it. His leg was trapped and he was trying to get up.

“So I would be bewildered if anything came from that.

“I am not sure how much contact he made with the player.

“I’ve not seen it again on camera but I do know from a footballing point of view… he is trying to get up rather than lift his leg and put it down on the player.

“What disappointed me was him pushing the player after it. We are huge on discipline and team discipline and we have had a quiet word with him about it.”