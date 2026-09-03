Ismaila Sarr 'recovering' after failed Liverpool transfer as Crystal Palace boss addresses January move

Ismaila Sarr might not appear this happy on the pitch for a while, as he recovers from a failed Liverpool transfer

Pierre Sage has revealed that Ismaila Sarr will need time to recover from his failed transfer to Liverpool, and addressed whether the Senegalese forward will move to Anfield in January.

The Reds approached Sarr in an effort to locate their Mohamed Salah replacement, with Brighton's Yankuba Minteh also considered.

Neither forward was signed by Liverpool, and Cody Gakpo, who was on the verge of transferring to Manchester City, has stayed on Merseyside to provide additional right wing coverage.

Ismaila Sarr must recover emotionally and Palace have no intention to sell in January, reveals Sage

Sarr came close to moving to one of his "dream" clubs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds oversaw a mixed transfer window, completing the signings of La Liga youngster Victor Munoz and PSG superstar Bradley Barcola.

Neither of these signings were deemed adequate to cover the gaping hole left by Salah on the right flank, leading the club to enter the market in late plunges for Sarr and Minteh.

Liverpool were able to secure the services of PSG superstar Bradley Barcola. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, both deals failed, and Liverpool will likely play until January without a natural right winger of the quality they need.

Crystal Palace boss Sage has revealed that the Senegalese forward will need time to recover from the transfer falling through, and clarified that the club have no intention to sell Sarr in January.

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"He has to digest for sure because it's a dream for a lot of players to play with this kind of club," confessed Sage.

"He had a good opportunity but in the end it didn't work. If he wants to continue, you have to have a good season with us as he did last year.

"We know he needs time. Like every bad situation, time does the job and we need time for that," he concluded.

Andoni Iraola's men will be without a natural, high-quality right winger until at least January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On whether the Senegalese attacker will make an Anfield move in January, Sage quickly dispelled the thought.

I don’t think [he will leave]," confessed the Palace boss. "I don’t think so, because all the clubs are in their season.

"We have a decision to take about the European list. It's difficult to move the team when you are in this competition," he concluded.