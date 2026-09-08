Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever competed in the Champions League?

How well do you know your Champions League history?

The Champions League is the pinnacle of European club football. Rebranded in 1992, the competition that was the European Cup has evolved over the last 35 years, shifting formats and gradually expanding because that's what football's governing bodies do. UEFA have made this FourFourTwo quiz next to impossible.

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The Champions League has welcomed many clubs since 1992. So, so, so many clubs. You'll be grateful for the huge amount of overlap because we want you to name every one of them.

In all, a massive 1,068 teams have qualified for the Champions League 'proper', by which we mean the league phase, group stage, first group stage or first round – the first bit after the glitzy draw. The time limit is 30 minutes and it's for your own good. Let us know how far you get.

FourFourTwo has a huge bank of football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. If have another half an hour to spare and fancy taking on another colossal challenge, you can try to name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick.

We also want to find out whether you can name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season from 1992-93 all the way to 2026-27. You've forgotten this season's already, haven't you?

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Last but not least, can you name every team in the top two divisions of women's football in England and every top flight team in men's football in England since 1945?

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