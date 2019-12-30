No new concerns for Brighton ahead of clash with Chelsea

Brighton have no new injury worries ahead of hosting Chelsea in the Premier League on January 1.

Midfielder Solly March is still recovering after undergoing groin surgery earlier this month and, although he was involved in a part of training on Monday, he remains unavailable.

Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo has not featured for Brighton since April and continues to recover from a knee injury, with no return date set.

Christian Pulisic could be available for Chelsea’s trip to the Amex after a hamstring problem.

The USA forward missed Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Arsenal, but might be ready for the league clash on the south coast.

Full-backs Marcos Alonso (hamstring) and Reece James (ankle) remain doubtful after missing the Emirates Stadium victory.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Stephens, Bissouma, Mooy, Propper, Alzate, Trossard, Gross, Maupay, Button, Duffy, Montoya, Bernardo, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Connolly.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Kante, Pulisic, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Batshuayi, Caballero, Gilmour, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.