No new injury concerns for Motherwell ahead of Kilmarnock clash
By PA Staff
Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has no fresh injuries for the Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock.
Striker Christopher Long remains out with a dead leg but could be back next week.
Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (both knee) and Charles Dunne (groin) also remain on the sidelines.
Kilmarnock have an unchanged squad for Wednesday’s trip to Fir Park.
Captain Gary Dicker is still two or three weeks away from a return from injury.
Full-back Ross Millen also remains on the sidelines.
