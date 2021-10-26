No new injury worries for Motherwell as Graham Alexander bids to end poor run

Motherwell have no fresh injuries ahead of the visit of St Mirren.

Graham Alexander could freshen his team up after three consecutive defeats.

Midfielder Robbie Crawford remains out with an ankle injury.

Buddies star attacker Jamie McGrath is out of St Mirren’s squad for the trip to Lanarkshire after injuring his hip against Rangers on Sunday.

Midfielder Ethan Erhahon is unlikely to make the game with a hamstring problem.

Defender Scott Tanser will have a fitness test on Wednesday morning after he too picked up a hamstring complaint against the champions.