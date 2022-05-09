Northampton ‘have spoken to EFL’ about Scunthorpe selection but accept result
By PA Staff published
Northampton have spoken to the English Football League about Scunthorpe’s team selection in the 7-0 defeat by Bristol Rovers which cost the Cobblers automatic promotion from League Two.
Northampton won 3-1 at Barrow on the final day of the season but were pipped to promotion by Rovers on goals scored after the sides finished level on points and goal difference.
Scunthorpe, who were already relegated, fielded a young team with six players who had made fewer than five senior appearances and 17-year-old goalkeeper Owen Foster.
We couldn’t have done any more today. We will come back stronger.— Northampton Town (@ntfc) May 7, 2022
Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas admits the situation cannot be changed now but spoke with the EFL to discuss similar issues happening in the future.
Thomas said: “As a club we have been overwhelmed by the support shown across all of football following a very tough day Saturday.
“We have obviously spoken to the EFL regarding some matters, but probably more so about the rules going forward and we certainly do not expect anything to change in the short term.
“I have already congratulated the Bristol Rovers chairman on their promotion. We are now totally focused on the play-offs against Mansfield.”
