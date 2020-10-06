Nottingham Forest turn to Chris Hughton after sacking Sabri Lamouchi

Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest after the club sacked Sabri Lamouchi.

The former Brighton manager was announced at the City Ground just minutes after Forest confirmed Lamouchi’s departure on Tuesday evening.

“Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager,” a club statement read.

“Hughton joins the club with a wealth of managerial experience, leading both Newcastle United and Brighton to promotion from the Championship and going on to establish both teams in the Premier League.”

Chris Hughton appointed as manager #NFFC are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 6, 2020

Hughton has been out of work since leaving Brighton in May 2019 and had been linked with Watford and Bristol City over the summer.

Lamouchi paid the price for Forest’s poor start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign after they also endured a rotten end to last term, missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season.

The club said Lamouchi’s contract had “been terminated with immediate effect”.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis has acted just four months after Lamouchi signed a new two-year contract at the City Ground.

Forest were expected to reach the play-offs and sat fifth heading into the final day of last season.

Sabri Lamouchi has paid the price for Nottingham Forest’s poor start to the season (Mike Egerton/PA).

But a 4-1 home defeat to Stoke, coupled with Swansea’s 4-1 win at Reading, saw them miss out on goal difference.

They collected just three points from their final six games, which saw them finish seventh after occupying a place in the top six for 207 days.

It piled the pressure on Lamouchi and, despite backing him with new signings this summer, including Harry Arter and Scott McKenna, Forest have lost every game this season.

A 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City on Saturday was Lamouchi’s final game in charge.

He was appointed in June 2019 after Martin O’Neill’s departure and won 20 of his 55 games.