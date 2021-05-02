Nuno Espirito Santo admits watching Wolves rout by Burnley video ‘many times’

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits he has re-watched Wolves’ video nasty against Burnley to ensure it never happens again.

The Portuguese takes his side to West Brom on Monday aiming to recover from the 4-0 hammering by the Clarets – their heaviest Premier League home defeat since 2012.

Wolves have struggled to match the consistency which saw them finish seventh in the last two seasons since their return to the top flight in 2018.

Nuno’s side are mid-table and he has watched the Burnley debacle several times to ensure Wolves are better prepared for their Black Country derby.

He said: “What do you think? If you want to be involved in sport, you have to be prepared for all the circumstances. Not everything is assessed, not everything is good moments.

“The way you work is always to be the same. When the game goes well, I don’t know how many times I see the games.

“When the game doesn’t go so well I can assure you that I go and see it over and over again, many, many times, to really try to find where and why it happened so we can rectify it. I’ve seen it more times than I usually do.”

Wolves are dealing with a number of injuries, including Jonny’s long-term knee injury and Raul Jimenez’s fractured skull.

Romain Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Adama Traore are also observing Ramadan which gives Nuno an additional consideration.

Yet, with the game still being played in daylight hours the trio have no option for a break, like Wesley Fofana who was able to end his fast mid-game during Leicester’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace last week.

Nuno added: “It’s been hard and it’s tough on them. It’s something we respect and try to support.

“When you go to the hotel we have our dinner and they wait for the right moment, when the sun goes down, to have their dinner. It’s the only moment they are allowed to eat.

“We are in permanent dialogue with the nutritionist, medical (department) and with them. It’s not the first time in their careers but experienced players like Saiss deal with it much better than Rayan for example.

“Rayan, last season, played half of the games he is playing now and I don’t know how hard the French league was compared to the Premier League so it has been demanding on him.

“Adama also, but they are being supported and dealing with it.

“When we see and feel we should be making the decision which tells us they shouldn’t play, we’ll take it.

“But just look at the circumstances we are in now, we cannot allow ourselves to leave these three players out because we are short on numbers.”