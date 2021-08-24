On this day in 2016: Robbie Keane announced his international retirement

On this day in 2016 Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane announced his retirement from international football.

The then 36-year-old called time on his international career which spanned 18 years, and included a record 145 senior appearances and 68 goals.

Keane made his debut against the Czech Republic in Olomouc in March 1998, and was part of a generation of Irish talent that reached the last 16 of the World Youth Cup in 1999.

Keane capped off his final appearance for the international side with a goal (Niall Carson/PA)

His first international goal would come in October 1998 against Malta, and he was part of the World Cup squad in 2002.

Keane would play a final friendly match against Oman on August 31 in his last appearance for the national side.

On that occasion he signed off with his 68th international goal, and he received a standing ovation when he was substituted just before the hour mark.

Two years later Keane announced his retirement from all football after being named assistant Republic of Ireland national side coach by Mick McCarthy.