Paris St Germain confirm the signing of former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos reflected on “a day I will never forget” as he completed his much-anticipated switch to Paris St Germain after ending his 16-year stay with Real Madrid last month.

Ramos has been at the forefront of Real’s success in recent years, helping the club to five LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns in his time at the Bernabeu, but injuries restricted his involvement last season.

He made just 21 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21, the fewest games he has played over the course of a campaign in a Real Madrid shirt, while he was at loggerheads with club president Florentino Perez over a new deal.

The 35-year-old Spaniard departed Madrid after 671 appearances and 101 goals, and has signed a two-year contract with Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG, tying him to the French capital club until June 2023.

“I am very happy to join Paris St Germain,” said Ramos on the club’s official website. “This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it’s a day I will never forget.

“I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players.

“Paris St Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible.”

A number of niggles and a knee injury that required surgery have limited the veteran defender to just seven appearances in total for club and country in 2021, and he missed out on a Spain squad place at Euro 2020.

Ramos, part of the Spain sides that won the 2010 World Cup and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, was one of the hottest free agents on the market this summer but PSG have won the race for his signature.

“Today, Paris welcomes one of the greatest players of our era,” said PSG chairman and chief executive officer Nasser Al-Khelaifi. “We are delighted to announce that Sergio Ramos has joined us.

“Sergio is a complete footballer, one of the best defenders in the history of the game. He is a born competitor, a leader and a true professional. His vast experience and ambition is in perfect synergy with those of the club.

“I am proud to see him in a Paris St Germain jersey and I know our supporters will reserve a fantastic welcome for him.”

Ramos is PSG’s third summer signing following the arrivals of Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan and Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool.