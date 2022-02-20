Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has lift off with two goals for Barcelona at Valencia

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang announced himself to Barcelona in emphatic fashion with two goals in a 4-1 win at Valencia.

The striker notched his first goal for the Catalans to break the deadlock at Mestalla, firing high into the net after controlling a long punt forward from Jordi Alba.

The former Arsenal man then further stretched Barca's lead late in the first half after Frenkie de Jong had added a second.

It was the simplest of goals for Aubameyang, who appeared unmarked in the six-yard box to tap in a cross from Gavi and double his goal tally in his first La Liga start since joining Barcelona for free from Arsenal, one minute before the January transfer window closed.

A second-half rocket from Pedri, which Aubameyang ducked under to avoid getting in the way of, rounded off a clinical win for Barcelona after Carlos Soler had replied for the hosts.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets was grateful to have the prolific forward on board.

"He hadn't played for a while but he's a great player and to have him around after getting him for free is very positive for us," Busquets said.

Mestalla a happy hunting ground for Aubameyang

Aubameyang has only played twice at Mestalla but it must rank as one of his favourite grounds to play at now.

The Gabon striker has now scored five times at Valencia's stadium, his brace here coming three years after getting a hat-trick for Arsenal in a 4-2 win in a Europa League semi-final second leg.