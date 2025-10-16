Is Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez injured? Premier League injury update
Enzo Fernandez withdrew from international duty with an injury complaint, but will he be fit for the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday?
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez withdrew from the Argentina squad during the latest international break with an apparent knee injury.
The combative midfielder has played in every Premier League game so far for the Blues, and was an integral part of the group that won the Club World Cup in the summer.
Fernandez, who signed for Chelsea from Benfica for £106.8m in 2023, has enjoyed a fruitful start to the 25/26 season - scoring three times and registering two assists so far.
Will Enzo Fernandez be available for Chelsea this weekend?
Chelsea had gone three league games without a win before surprising reigning champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last time out.
A win against Nottingham Forest this weekend could see them climb back into the top four, and manager Enzo Maresca will be hoping his star midfielder will be available to help lead the charge at The City Ground.
Despite having to leave the Argentina camp, Fernandez is expected to be fit to face Forest on Sunday.
It is thought that the midfielder “had always planned to miss the friendly match with Puerto Rico this week and had planned to see family during his leave”, according to BBC’s Chelsea reporter Nizaar Kinsella.
Considering the amount of football he has played over the last year, including during the summer off-season at the Club World Cup, it seems the decision was made with a view to managing his load.
It’s Forest up next for Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime, a side that haven't won since the opening day of the season.
Jack is a contributing writer and lover of all things football. When he's not checking out the club careers of players on Wikipedia, he can be found at Ashton Gate cheering on his beloved Bristol City.
