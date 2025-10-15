Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca BANNED over Liverpool antics, touchline suspension length and fine revealed

Enzo Maresca will take his place in the stands this weekend after receiving a red card during the latter stages of the Blues' 2-1 win over Liverpool before the international break.

Chelsea scored a stoppage time winner through Estevao, which prompted Maresca - already on a yellow card - to sprint down the touchline and celebrate with his players.

Match referee Anthony Taylor brandished a second yellow for the Chelsea boss, requiring assistant coach Willy Caballero to conduct the Italian's customary post-match media appearances.

Enzo Maresca BANNED for antics in Chelsea's win over Liverpool

Enzo Maresca arrives at Stamford Bridge before his subsequent red card (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He [Maresca] was so happy and wanted me to praise the players because of the effort they showed," Caballero said.

"We believe we deserved the victory after the chances we created and how we played. Thanks to our football and the effort of our players, we scored in the last seconds and got the three points."

Estevao of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

According to an Football Association spokesperson, Maresca has accepted the charge and subsequent fine for acting 'in an improper manner and/or [using] abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour during the fixture', which led to his dismissal around the 96th minute.

Maresca is banned from the touchline for one match and has been ordered to pay an £8,000 fine.

This means the Italian will not be present in the dugout at the City Ground this weekend. Chelsea assistant Caballero will lead the team in Maresca's absence.

A touchline ban in the Premier League is a disciplinary sanction preventing a manager from being present in the technical area during a match. Maresca must watch the game from a different location, typically found in the stands, and is prohibited from communicating with their team's staff or players.