Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI that completed the Remontada over Paris Saint-Germain?
Barcelona completed the mother of comebacks against PSG after a 4-0 defeat - but who was a part of the legendary Remontada?
Football quiz time – and we're testing your knowledge of a classic Champions League clash.
This quiz takes us all the way back to 2017: current Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique was in charge of Barcelona, Unai Emery was at the wheel at the Parc Des Princes, and the Basque had wiped the floor with the Catalans in the French capital, beating Barça 4-0..
But little did they know what was about to hit them: the Blaugrana fought back with three goals – Edinson Cavani nabbed one for PSG – before Barcelona struck another three in the final 10 minutes of the game. Substitute Sergi Roberto was the hero with the winner… but can you remember the 11 players who lined up for Luis Enrique that night?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
