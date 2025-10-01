Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona XI that completed the Remontada over Paris Saint-Germain?

Football quiz time – and we're testing your knowledge of a classic Champions League clash.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every city to have hosted a Champions League game?

This quiz takes us all the way back to 2017: current Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique was in charge of Barcelona, Unai Emery was at the wheel at the Parc Des Princes, and the Basque had wiped the floor with the Catalans in the French capital, beating Barça 4-0..

But little did they know what was about to hit them: the Blaugrana fought back with three goals – Edinson Cavani nabbed one for PSG – before Barcelona struck another three in the final 10 minutes of the game. Substitute Sergi Roberto was the hero with the winner… but can you remember the 11 players who lined up for Luis Enrique that night?

Don't stop now: we're challenging you on Premier League centurions and Barcelona's biggest spending sprees, all courtesy of Kwizly. Step forward for your trivia induction.

We start with two of the toughest tests in Premier League history. How many of the 34 players with 100+ Premier League goals can you name? Then, flip the script and recall the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions: it’s a deep dive into the upsets that make the league great.

Next up, a clash of fame and niche identity. See if you can name Barcelona's 40 most expensive players ever (a catalogue of transfer frenzy!). Immediately following that, can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality to play in the league?

Finally, we have your weekend brain-teaser. Get comfortable and tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 20, which features clues on Red clubs, Red Bull clubs, and redemption stories. Sign up to our newsletter for even more quizzes, 'n' all. Cheers!