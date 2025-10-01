Barcelona vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Watch Barcelona vs PSG on Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens for Matchday Two.

Can Hansi Flick tactically outthink Luis Enrique, as the Spaniard prepares to take on his old side? FourFourTwo provides details on how you can watch the game LIVE wherever you are in the world down below...

Barcelona vs PSG: Key information • Date: Wednesday 01 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 4, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Free Stream: Virgin Media Play • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Barcelona lead the way in La Liga and once again look a force to be reckoned with in Europe this season.

Boasting stars such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford, Hansi Flick's attack looks better than ever.

The Catalan giants will certainly, however, have their work cut out against PSG, with the reigning champions already flexing their muscles in the early part of the season.

Luis Enrique should be set for a warm welcome to the club he won the UEFA Champions League with back in 2024/15.

Can I watch Barcelona vs PSG for free?

Barcelona vs PSG is being streamed free to Irish residents on Virgin Media Play.

All you need is an account and you'll be good to go.

Watch Barcelona vs PSG from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Barcelona vs PSG and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Where to watch Barcelona vs PSG in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Barcelona vs PSG on TNT Sports.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 4, with coverage beginning at 19:45 BST as the game begins.

To watch Barcelona vs PSG online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Subscriptions cost £30.99, but you do get almost every single UEFA Champions League game live across the season.

Watch Barcelona vs PSG in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Monaco vs Man City live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Can I watch Barcelona vs PSG in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs PSG on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.

Barcelona vs PSG: Champions League preview

It's a game most would suggest wouldn't look out of place at this year's final, as Barcelona look to topple last year's champions.

The new format of the UEFA Champions League allows for the biggest contests like this one and Barcelona are flying at present.

Flick's side are top of the Spanish top tier and most recently beat Real Sociedad 2-1 thanks to goals from Jules Kounde and Lewandowski.

However, they will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Gavi (knee), Joan Garcia (knee), Fermin Lopez (back) or Raphinha (hamstring), but the latter's omission will serve as a boost for Rashford.

PSG did lose to Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille a few weeks ago, but bounced back more recently with a 2-0 win over Auxerre to go back to the top of Ligue 1.

There is continuing bad news for the French giants, with newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele watching on helplessly from the sidelines.

The talented French international is not expected to return from his hamstring injury until the end of October, which will be a huge blow, and one he too will be cut up with as he misses out against his former side.

Desire Doue (calf), Joao Neves (hamstring), Fabian Ruiz (muscle) and captain Marquinhos (thigh) were already keeping Dembele company in the treatment room before the weekend, but to make things even worse for the reigning champions, Vitinha and Kvaratskhelia both sustained issues in the win over Auxerre.

Kvaratskhelia is the bigger doubt with a hamstring injury, but Vitinha may be able to shake off his problem to play in Spain.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Barcelona 3-2 PSG

FourFourTwo thinks Barcelona's current team is in a rich run of form, and with injuries piling up for PSG, we are predicting a home win for the Spaniards.