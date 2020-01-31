Players returning for Palace boss Hodgson ahead of Blades test

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will have a number of key players available as his side host Sheffield United on Saturday.

Andros Townsend is expected to return, alongside Patrick Van Aanholt and Christian Benteke, bringing an end to Palace’s injury crisis over the festive period.

Luka Milivojevic is also eligible following a three-match suspension, however Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp are set to remain sidelined with long-term injuries, and Everton loanee Cenk Tosun will also be absent after he sustained a hamstring problem against Southampton.

New club-record signing Sander Berge could be included in the Sheffield United squad when they travel to Crystal Palace.

The holding midfielder joined the Blades from Belgian champions Genk on Thursday and will hope to get his first taste of Premier League action at Selhurst Park.

David McGoldrick this week suffered a setback in his recovery from the foot injury that has seen him miss the last three games and the striker remains a doubt.

John Egan, Enda Stevens, George Baldock and John Fleck were among those rested in the FA Cup at Millwall last weekend and they are expected to return to the Blades’ starting line up.

Provisional Crystal Palace squad: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Ayew, Kouyate, McArthur, McCarthy, Zaha, Benteke, Ward, Milivojevic, Dann, Hennessey, McGregor, Pierrick.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Henderson, Moore, Verrips, Egan, Basham, O’Connell, Stevens, Baldock, Berge, Fleck, Besic, Norwood, Lundstram, Mousset, Sharp, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Freeman, Jagielka.