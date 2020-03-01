Pompey waiting on Tom Naylor and Ronan Curtis

Portsmouth will assess captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis ahead of Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Arsenal.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is confident the pair will be fit to face Mikel Arteta’s Premier League side after sustaining knocks in Friday’s 3-0 Sky Bet League One win over Rochdale.

Centre-back Christian Burgess collected his 10th booking of the season in that match but will be available to face the Gunners as his two-game suspension will be served in league fixtures.

Defender Jack Whatmough and forward Oli Hawkins will be hoping to return to Jackett’s squad after being left out against Dale for tactical reasons.

Arsenal head coach Arteta is likely to shuffle his pack at Fratton Park.

The Gunners will be without Sead Kolasinac, who has suffered a significant shoulder strain.

Full-backs Cedric Soares (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) also likely to still be sidelined.

Defender Calum Chambers (knee) is a long-term absentee while January signing Pablo Mari will be pushing for his Arsenal debut.