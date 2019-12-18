Potter hopes Hibernian can benefit from Morelos absence

John Potter reckons he is not the only one at Hibernian relieved not to be facing Alfredo Morelos on Friday night.

The Rangers striker is suspended for the clash with Jack Ross’ side at Easter Road after his Motherwell sending off at the weekend.

The Colombian has been in red hot form for Steven Gerrard’s team, with 27 goals in all competitions so far.

Ross’ number two Potter admits he would have hated taking on the 23-year-old during his days as a centre-half with the likes of Dunfermline and St Mirren.

And he believes Morelos’ ban will make life a whole lot easier for the Hibs back-four taking on Gers this week.

Asked if Rangers were a weaker outfit without Morelos, he said: “I’d imagine so as he’s probably their best player.

“I haven’t seen him live, only on TV but from the footage I’ve seen of him, he looks a real handful.

“I was a centre-back myself and he’s someone you probably wouldn’t want to play against.

“With him missing it obviously helps us a little bit.

“But they have proven quality to come in, whether it be Jermain Defoe or someone else. When we worked down at Sunderland they spoke about Jermain in the highest regard in terms of him being a goalscorer.

“He might have other options with the size of squad Steven has so whoever they bring in will want to stake a claim, but hopefully Morelos being out will help us a bit.”