Queen’s Park extend lead at the top of Scottish League Two

Queen’s Park were indebted to a fast start as they saw off Brechin 2-0 to increase their advantage at the top of Scottish League Two.

Bob McHugh and Louis Longridge scored inside the opening 15 minutes as the leaders moved seven points clear of the chasing pack after both Stirling Albion and Stranraer could only draw.

Basement boys Brechin ended with 10 men after Bobby Barr was sent off.

Andrew Ryan put Stirling in front at Elgin, but Darryl McHardy’s equaliser in the 72nd minute earned the hosts a point.

It was a similar story for Stranraer, who needed an Ayrton Sonkur goal midway through the second half to cancel out Gavin Morrison’s opener for Cowdenbeath in another 1-1 draw.

Edinburgh City took advantage to move up to second place on goal difference after a 3-1 win over Stenhousemuir.

A double by Raffaele De Vita had City on course for another victory before Mark McGuigan pulled one back for the away side.

But Daniel Handling wrapped up the points in stoppage time and Creag Little was sent off with a minute to go for the Stenhousemuir.

Sam Jamieson’s 93rd-minute effort helped Albion Rovers snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Annan which moved them three points clear of Brechin at the foot of the table. Annan had Jordan Lowdon sent off in stoppage time.