Raith’s slim title hopes ended by Arbroath stalemate

Raith saw their slim Championship title hopes ended by a 2-2 draw against struggling Arbroath.

Hearts won the title after both Rovers and Dundee dropped points.

The home side were ahead after 29 minutes through Danny Armstrong, who had an easy finish after goalkeeper Derek Gaston could only parry the ball into his path.

Armstrong added his second with 20 minutes to go but Jack Hamilton’s almost instant reply gave Arbroath hope.

Ricky Little drew Arbroath level with six minutes to go to end any hopes Raith had of catching Hearts.