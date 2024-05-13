Juan Mata: I spent a season on the Manchester United bench because I believed in Cristiano Ronaldo

By
Contributions from
published

The former Manchester United playmaker stayed at Old Trafford in hopes of a title win that never came

Manchester United v Atalanta – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Old Trafford
(Image credit: PA)

Juan Mata admits that he chose to stay on at Manchester United despite struggling to get minutes for the club in his final few years because he genuinely believed they could win the Premier League with Cristiano Ronaldo in the side.

Speaking in the latest edition of FourFourTwo magazine, Mata revealed that he Ronaldo's return in 2021 raised his hopes that the club might finally be able to end the wait for their first league title since 2013.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

