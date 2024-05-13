Tottenham will have to break transfer record to sign Premier League ace: report

Tottenham Hotspur may have to break their transfer record to sign an in-demand Premier League attacker this summer.

Spurs are expected to make a number of big signings ahead of Ange Postecoglou's second season at the north London club, with midfield and attack understood to be the priority areas as the Australian manager looks to build a team capable of playing his high-intensity brand of football.

After a strong start to the season, Spurs' 2023/24 campaign has fizzled out in recent weeks and the Lilywhites' Champions League hopes are slim with just two matches remaining and Aston Villa four points ahead in fourth place.

Spurs have been linked with a number of midfield and forward players ahead of the summer window and one of those is Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze.

According to Football Insider, Eze could be on the move this summer, but the former Queens Park Rangers player would cost around £60 million.

Eze, who is 25 years old, has impressed over the last two seasons at Palace and was capped twice by England in 2023.

That fee would mean Tottenham would have to break their transfer record – the £55.45m paid to Lyon for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in 2019.

Manchester City are also understood to be interested in signing Eze.

In FourFourTwo's view, the potential cost of this transfer may see Tottenham decide to look elsewhere. With other areas to strengthen and James Maddison already at the club, it seems unlikely that Spurs will pay £60m for a playmaker.

