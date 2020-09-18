Real Madrid target Dele Alli also wanted by PSG and Inter Milan

Dele Alli has emerged as a top target for European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, according to reports from the Mail Online, with the clubs set for a bidding war with Real Madrid this summer.

Alli was rumoured to be in talks with the Spanish giants over a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, after Spurs offered the England midfielder as part of the deal to bering Gareth Bale back to north London.

Any move will not be straightforward, however, with PSG and Inter also keen on bolstering their midfields with the 24-year old, who has scored 62 goals for Tottenham in his five years with the club.

Alli has fallen out of favour with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho - it was revealed in the All or Nothing Tottenham Hotspur documentary that the Portuguese finds Alli to be lazy trainer - and the club are willing to listen to offers for him.

Alli is also seen as a valuable and saleable asset, with cash needed to help fund the expensive loan signing of Bale from Real Madrid. Bale is set to earn around £300,000 a week from Tottenham, with Madrid to cover the other half of his wages. It was also revealed last week by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that the club are in line to lose over £200m this year following the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Alli is one of Tottenham's top earners at the moment and would also fetch a high transfer fee. It is thought Mourinho has lost patience with the player and is reluctant to field him in high profile games.

PSG and Inter are both among the world's wealthiest clubs, and would be able to match Alli's asking price, thought to be around the £80m mark.

