Real Madrid's Toni Kroos: "I have a lot of toilet paper here at home"

Toni Kroos is in self-isolation with his family in Madrid, as is now the norm for footballers across Europe.

La Liga was suspended last week with Real Madrid two points behind leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona.

Kroos, like his teammates, is unsure of when to expect the 2019/20 league campaign to resume or indeed if it will at all.

Speaking to the German TV show Late Night Berlin, the 30-year-old midfielder reassured viewers that he was coping well and that boredom wasn't an option.

"We’re in good shape", he told the TV show (via AS).

"I’m not bored, as I’m sure you can imagine with three kids. Being at home is never boring with the children around.

"Whatever way you want to look at it, the main thing is that we are all fine."

Kroos went on to tell of how he's been doing some modelling for his wife.

“Here at home I’ve been trying out a few different hairstyles but I only do it for my wife," the German playmaker added.

He revealed that he's been on a noodle-heavy diet because of his children and joked: “I have a lot of toilet paper here at home”.

On a more serious note, when asked about the possible rearrangement of the Euros, Kroos made clear his primary concern was combatting the virus.

"When the tournament is played is the least of our worries at the moment," he said.

"For now, the most important thing is getting rid of this invisible enemy and for our lives to return to normality."

