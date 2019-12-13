Toni Kroos News and Features

Date of birth: January 4, 1990

Instagram: @toni.kr8s

Clubs: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen (loan), Real Madrid

Country: Germany

Signing fee: £26million

Known for his vision, creativity, passing and set-piece ability - scoring directly from a corner in January 2020 - the German is a class act. The defensive midfielder won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013 and after moving to Real Madrid the following year, has gone on to win Europe's top club competition another three times. Also played a pivotal role in Germany's World Cup-winning campaign of 2014 and has won three Bundesliga titles and one La Liga championship.