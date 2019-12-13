Toni Kroos News and Features
Date of birth: January 4, 1990
Instagram: @toni.kr8s
Clubs: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen (loan), Real Madrid
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £26million
Known for his vision, creativity, passing and set-piece ability - scoring directly from a corner in January 2020 - the German is a class act. The defensive midfielder won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013 and after moving to Real Madrid the following year, has gone on to win Europe's top club competition another three times. Also played a pivotal role in Germany's World Cup-winning campaign of 2014 and has won three Bundesliga titles and one La Liga championship.
Latest about Toni Kroos
FIFA 21 ratings: The 100 best players revealed
By FourFourTwo Staff
FIFA 21 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the FIFA 21 ratings - but who else makes the best 100 players on the game?
Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of Real Madrid's 2017-winning XI?
By FourFourTwo Staff
They're one of the most formidable club sides of modern times - but where were they before Madrid?
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos: "I have a lot of toilet paper here at home"
By Billy Dunmore
Real Madrid Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has spoken to the press about his family's quarantine experience.
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos reveals the reason why he didn't join Manchester United
By Billy Dunmore
Manchester United
Manchester United prepared to battle Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz
By Sean Cole
Manchester United The German wonderkid could be available for £80million according to Leverkusen’s sporting director
Real Madrid’s title push dented by late Celta Vigo equaliser
By FourFourTwo Staff
Celta Vigo
