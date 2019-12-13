Trending

Toni Kroos News and Features

Date of birth: January 4, 1990
Instagram: @toni.kr8s
Clubs: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen (loan), Real Madrid
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £26million

Known for his vision, creativity, passing and set-piece ability - scoring directly from a corner in January 2020 - the German is a class act. The defensive midfielder won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013 and after moving to Real Madrid the following year, has gone on to win Europe's top club competition another three times. Also played a pivotal role in Germany's World Cup-winning campaign of 2014 and has won three Bundesliga titles and one La Liga championship.

Latest about Toni Kroos

Zinedine Zidane delighted as Real dominate Atletico in Madrid derby

By PA Staff

Arsenal v Rennes – UEFA Europa League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits back at Toni Kroos for mask celebration criticism

By PA Staff

FIFA 21 ratings: The 100 best players revealed

By FourFourTwo Staff

FIFA 21 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the FIFA 21 ratings - but who else makes the best 100 players on the game?

Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of Real Madrid's 2017-winning XI?

By FourFourTwo Staff

They're one of the most formidable club sides of modern times - but where were they before Madrid?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos: "I have a lot of toilet paper here at home"

By Billy Dunmore

Real Madrid Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has spoken to the press about his family's quarantine experience.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos reveals the reason why he didn't join Manchester United

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United prepared to battle Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz

By Sean Cole

Manchester United The German wonderkid could be available for £80million according to Leverkusen’s sporting director

Real Madrid’s title push dented by late Celta Vigo equaliser

By FourFourTwo Staff

Ranked! The 10 best central midfielders in the world

FFT100 The brilliant men in the middle who come out top in our examination of the greatest the engine room has to offer

