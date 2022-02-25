Reece James could make surprise Chelsea return in Carabao Cup final
By PA Staff published
Reece James could make a surprise Chelsea return in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.
The England wing-back has been out of action since December with hamstring trouble, but has impressed on his return to full training this week.
Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic have shaken off worrying knocks to be available for the Blues, who are only missing long-term absentee Ben Chilwell.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of Sunday’s match at Wembley having missed the last two games with a groin injury.
Fellow forward Diogo Jota has done some training but still faces a race against time to be fit after ankle ligament damage.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.
Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Alisson, Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Minamino, Origi.
