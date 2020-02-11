Regulars set to return as Celtic face Hearts

Celtic boss Neil Lennon will bring back all his big guns for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hearts at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

The Hoops boss made six changes to his side for the 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup win over Clyde on Sunday, with stars like Fraser Forster, Callum McGregor and Odsonne Edouard rested.

Jonny Hayes is expected to recover from a knock and Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin) and Nir Bitton (hamstring) are back in training but the game might come too soon, while defender Jeremie Frimpong (leg) and forward Mikey Johnston (knee) remain out.

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel hopes John Souttar will be fit.

The Jambos defender missed the weekend Scottish Cup win at Falkirk with an ankle injury.

Full-back Aaron Hickey (groin) and Peter Haring (pelvic trouble) remain sidelined.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Simunovic, Taylor, Jullien, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Ntcham, Christie, Forrest, Soro, Elyounoussi, Edouard, Klimala, Griffiths, Welsh, Gordon, Bain.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, White, Halkett, Smith, Dikamona, Sibbick, Souttar, Bozanic, Clare, MacLean, Meshino, Damour, Ikpeazu, Boyce, Naismith, Walker, Henderson, Irving, Moore, Avdijaj, Garuccio, Langer, Smith, Zlamal.