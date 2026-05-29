'I'm not upset at all that he’s leaving' Alan Shearer takes ironic penalty stance on Anthony Gordon's Newcastle United exit

Alan Shearer believes Newcastle United's approach to Anthony Gordon's imminent departure has been informed by the difficulties they experienced in the last summer transfer window.

Barcelona are set to complete the signing of England international Gordon for a reported fee in the region of £69 million, with the deal done within a week of the end of the Premier League season.

Gordon's record for Newcastle United in the Champions League last season is understood to have persuaded the Catalan titans to part with a large transfer fee to add the former Everton youngster to Hansi Flick's forward ranks.

'I think Newcastle have been scarred'

Anthony Gordon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer has described Gordon's sale as 'a good deal' for all parties, and sees the value in the club timing the player's exit on their own terms.

"I think Newcastle have been scarred by the Isak situation and can never be put in that situation again," the Magpies legend told Betfair.

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"I guess Newcastle's thoughts are, 'well, if that is the case, we get what we can for him, and then we start and plan.'

"Is it enough of a fee? I think it's a good deal for both. I think it is for both parties, for Anthony and for Newcastle. Clearly, he wants to leave. The manager hasn't played him for the last five or six weeks."

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Shearer highlighted the transfer saga of the summer of 2025, which saw wantaway striker Alexander Isak dig his heels in and force a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle made a fortune from the sale of the Swede but the move happened late in the transfer window and seemingly disrupted Eddie Howe's plans and the start of the season.

"I think there's a part of… you'd never want to be bitten twice, like they did last summer," Shearer added. "Whether they could have got more for him, I don't know. I guess the timing is right now so they can plan. And if that's the case, and it suits Newcastle, it's the right deal and it's the right timing then, yeah, it's fine. If it's £70million or whatever it is, then they've made a healthy profit on him."

Alan Shearer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ex-Newcastle striker recognises Gordon's talent but thinks Newcastle can walk away with a good transfer fee and little damage done to their hopes of returning to European competition the season after next.

"I'm not upset at all that he’s leaving," said Shearer. "I know he's scored goals this season, mostly in the Champions League. He got six league goals, three were penalties.

"No one's bigger than the club, so it's a good deal for Newcastle, first and foremost, and it's a really good deal for Anthony Gordon, so, good luck to him.

"I'm surprised though that Barcelona are paying £70million for him, plus add-ons because I didn't think that Barca had that type of money.

"I mean, although maybe they're playing a smart game, and they've now got that money to spend. What they now do with [Marcus] Rashford is a question, whether they have both Rashford and Gordon, I don't know."

Gordon featured in all 12 of Newcastle's Champions League matches in 2025-26, including both legs of their round of 16 exit at the hands of the Blaugrana.

The England winger, who has been included in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad, scored an impressive 10 goals in Europe's premier club competition.