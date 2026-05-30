How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026: Free streams for Deportivo Toluca vs Tigres UANL in all-Mexican affair

Watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 for free as Deportivo Toluca face Tigres UANL in an all-Mexican affair, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on how to watch the game from anywhere in the world.

CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026: key information Date: Sunday, 31 May 2026

Sunday, 31 May 2026 Start Time: 1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET (Sat) / 12:00pm AEST

1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET (Sat) / 12:00pm AEST FREE Stream: YouTube (International, not North or Central America)

YouTube (International, not North or Central America) Streaming: Fox One (US, 7-day free trial)

Fox One (US, 7-day free trial) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Two previous winners clash at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, with the Red Devils hosting the final after finishing top of the competition's cumulative standings.

It promises to be a cracking occasion at the atmospheric 30-000-capacity stadium as Toluca chase their third Champions Cup, while Tigres bid to lift the trophy for a second time.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 from anywhere in the world.

Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 for FREE Toluca vs Tigres is being broadcast live for free on the CONCACAF YouTube channel. It is available in all locations except North and Central America. ‼️ Abroad for the game? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere.

Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 from anywhere

In North or Central America for the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026? You don't have to miss Toluca vs Tigres. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks ITVX

📺 Stream CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026

How to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 for free in the UK

As mentioned above, Toluca vs Tigres will be broadcast in the UK on the CONCACAF YouTube channel, with kick-off at 1:00am BST on Sunday, 31 May.

You can stream CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 for free on YouTube. You do not need an account to watch live, although Toluca vs Tigres will not be available for fans watching in North or Central America.

▶︎ Still not sure: Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 in the US

Fans in the US can watch Toluca vs Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 on Fox, whose streaming service Fox One has a 7-day free trial.

You can also watch on Spanish channel and streaming service TUDN.

Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 on Fox Fans in the US can watch Toluca vs Tigres on Fox Sports or streaming service Fox One. Subscriptions start at $19.99/month after a 7-day free trial.

Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 in Australia

Toluca vs Tigres will be broadcast internationally on the CONCACAF YouTube channel, with kick-off at 12:00pm AEST on Sunday, 31 May.

Toluca vs Tigres: CONCACAF Champions Cup Final 2026 preview

Mexico's dominance of the CONCACAF Champions Cup continues as two Liga MX sides meet in the final, guaranteeing that the country will produce the winner of the competition for the fourth successive season - and the 20th time in the past 21 editions.

Toluca have hosting rights after pipping Tigres to top the cumulative standings on goal difference, largely thanks to Portuguese striker Paulinho, who leads the goalscoring charts for the tournament after finding the net eight times in just six matches.

The 33-year-old scored twice in the 4-0 shellacking of LAFC in the second leg of their semi-final, as the Red Devils displayed their title credentials by overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit in style.

It should be quite an atmosphere in Estadio Nemesio Diez as the Toluca fans roar their side towards a third title in this competition - and their first since 2003.

Tigres have won only one title but they are a familiar face in this showpiece fixture, with this their record-equalling fifth appearance in the final since the competition's 'modern' era began in 2008.

LAFC were again on the wrong end of the result when Tigres claimed their sole Champions Cup crown to date after winning the 2020 final in Orlando.

Los Felinos also beat American opposition in the semi-final this time around, but their victory over Nashville SC was less dramatic than Toluca's last-four triumph as a pair of 1-0 successes did the job.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Deportivo Toluca 2-1 Tigres UANL

There appears little to choose between the two sides, but Toluca's home advantage and the goals of Paulinho may see them edge it.