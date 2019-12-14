Revealed: The six fastest players in the Premier League

The Leicester defender's recorded sprint speed was a staggering 23.3mph, as reported by Give Me Sport.

Soyuncu has formed a formidable partnership with Johnny Evans at the heart of the Foxes' defence.

Leicester have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League so far this season and Brendan Rodgers side find themselves second in the table.

The next quickest player this season is Southampton's Irish striker Shane Long - clocking a speed of 23.2mph.

The 32-year-old is maintaining his blistering pace as he edges into the twilight years of his career.

In third place is Manchester City's Phil Foden who, despite only racking up 83 minutes in the league, has managed to record a 23.1mph sprint speed.

Foden's City teammate Kyle Walker was joint fourth along with Aston Villa defender Bjorn Engels - the pair were each recorded as running at 22.9mph this season.

Finally, rounding off the six fastest players of the season so far is Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Frenchman recorded a top speed of 22.8mph in his debut season for the Magpies.

However, much to the Toon faithful's despair, Saint-Maximin injured his hamstring last week - and Steve Bruce reckons it was because he was going so fast.

"He pulled his hamstring doing 22.8mph. I don’t think anybody has run that fast in the Premier League for us before, so what can you do?" Bruce said, per The Sun.

"He ran 30, 40, 50 yards to chase the ball. It was proper sprinting. We all know he’s got lightning pace and he’s got such a low centre of gravity.

"He’s explosive and when you run the way he does, then you’re always a bit susceptible, I suppose. We’ll kick ourselves but, unfortunately, these things happen."

