Rob Edwards in contention for Forest Green job

England Under-16s manager Rob Edwards is in contention to become Forest Green’s new boss.

The Sky Bet League Two side are interested in the former Wolves youth coach, the PA news agency understands.

There has been contact with the highly-rated 38-year-old but talks are not thought to be at an advanced stage yet.

Former Aston Villa and Blackpool defender Edwards, who won 15 caps for Wales, has been at the Football Association since leaving Wolves in 2019 and has also assisted Lee Carsley with the Under-20s.

He made 111 appearances for Wolves and was also first-team coach and interim manager – taking charge of two games following Walter Zenga’s exit in 2016.

Edwards left Molineux in 2017 to manage Telford before returning a year later, taking control of the Under-23s and guiding them to promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1.

Should he quit St George’s Park it will leave the FA looking to fill another position as they are already hunting an Under-21 coach following Aidy Boothroyd’s departure last month.

The deadline for applications for the Young Lions role was this week.

Forest Green have been without a manager since sacking Mark Cooper almost a month ago. Cooper, who had been in charge at the New Lawn for almost five years, was axed after a six-game winless run threatened their promotion hopes.

Jimmy Ball was named caretaker manager for the final six games and Forest Green are currently in the final play-off spot in Sky Bet League Two ahead of Saturday’s final game of the season at Oldham.