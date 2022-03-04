Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura passed fit for Tottenham’s clash with Everton

Tottenham have Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura back for the visit of Everton.

Bentancur has been out with an ankle injury and Moura has had a dead leg but both will be back on Monday.

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) will miss out.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be back after missing the last two matches with a groin problem.

Forward Demarai Gray should be available after he sat out Thursday’s FA Cup win over non-league Boreham Wood with a fever, with midfielder Andre Gomes also back after a thigh problem.

Central defender Ben Godfrey is not set to return to training until next week due to a hamstring problem.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, Van De Beek, Richarlison, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Patterson, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Gomes, Townsend, El Ghazi, Alli, Gray, Rondon.