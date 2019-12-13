Ross County struggling for midfield numbers

Ross County will still be without a quartet of midfielders as they prepare to welcome Kilmarnock to Dingwall on Saturday.

Don Cowie (knee) and Iain Vigurs (foot) are back training after lengthy lay-offs but are still short of the required fitness levels.

Ross Draper (knee) and Tom Grivosti (foot) are both still confined to the treatment room so will sit out Killie’s visit.

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Ross County.

Defender Stuart Findlay remains out long-term with a hamstring injury.

Innes Cameron is sidelined with a knee complaint which has kept him out since August.

Ross County provisional squad: Laidlaw, Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Kelly, Fontaine, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Power, Henderson, Morris.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Sow, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.