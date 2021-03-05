Rotherham’s trips to Brentford and Luton postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Rotherham’s Sky Bet Championship games at Brentford and Luton have been called off after another coronavirus outbreak at the South Yorkshire club.

The Millers have already had one bout of the virus affect the camp, which led to the postponement of two games before Christmas, but they have been struck down again, meaning their games on Saturday and Tuesday will not go ahead.

The club have confirmed a number of players and staff have tested positive, with the EFL sanctioning the postponements, and their training ground has been shut.

Defender Richard Wood missed the midweek trip to Sheffield Wednesday as he was self-isolating but no identities have been revealed.

A Millers statement read: “Rotherham United can confirm that our upcoming Sky Bet Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday 6th March 2021 has been postponed following a number of positive tests for Covid-19 within our first-team squad.

“Having consulted with club and EFL doctors and following discussions with Brentford, the club have been advised to postpone Saturday’s clash against the Bees.

“As a result, the Millers training HQ at Roundwood will also be closed in an attempt to control the outbreak of the virus with immediate effect.”

That statement suggested the Luton game was “set to take place as planned until otherwise announced”, but that announcement came later on Friday.

“Following further confirmation of the results from today’s Covid testing, the decision has been made to postpone Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Luton Town,” it read.

“The Millers have remained in close contact with the EFL and medical professionals on the matter since learning of the outbreak and it is with their advice taken into consideration that the decision has been reached to postpone the game at Kenilworth Road.”

The Brentford game has been rearranged for April 27 but a new date for Luton is to be confirmed, with the Millers short of wriggle room.

As well as losing the four games to coronavirus they have also seen three postponed due to bad weather, meaning there is only one free midweek left in their calendar between now and the end of the season.