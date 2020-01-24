Ruben Neves takes heart from Wolves’ defeat to Liverpool

Ruben Neves insists Wolves must take confidence from their narrow defeat to Liverpool.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side went down 2-1 at home on Thursday night after Roberto Firmino’s late winner.

Jordan Henderson opened the scoring but Raul Jimenez’s leveller could not stop the Reds moving 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Wolves remain seventh but have won just once in their last seven outings in all competitions.

They travel to Manchester United on February 1 yet Neves remains upbeat.

The midfielder told the club’s official site: “We will take confidence because we played really well.

“But we have to keep on going, we have to play like this because if we keep playing like we played, we are closer to winning than losing.

“That’s it – we must keep working and try to do our best every single game.

“It was a great performance for us. We played really well from the beginning, but maybe in the second half we showed we were a side who wanted to win the game.

“Unfortunately, we conceded the two goals, I think from the only two chances they had, because I can’t remember another chance for Liverpool, to be honest.

“But this is football. When you play against these kinds of teams with that quality, you know you can’t give them space, and they had space twice and scored both times.”

Alisson denied Adama Traore and Jimenez after being beaten by the latter’s second-half equaliser.

Wolves dominated long spells of the second half only for Firmino to strike six minutes from time.

Neves added: “The fans saw that we gave everything to win this game. Against a team like Liverpool, it’s not easy to play, but we played really well.

“But against these teams, the smallest details make the difference.”