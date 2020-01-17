Ryan Hedges hoping to cut Dumbarton down to size

Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges hopes the benefits of Dubai are not undone by Dumbarton.

The Dons enjoyed some warm-weather training during the winter break in preparation for the second half of the season.

A William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Jim Duffy’s League One side is first up on Saturday.

Hedges, who joined the Granite City club on a three-year contract from Barnsley last summer, is keen to see off the challenge of the Sons without too much trouble.

The 24-year-old Wales winger told Aberdeen’s official website: “The break was a good time to have a bit of downtime and recharge the batteries.

“We are all back here now focused on the job at hand and that is to get through this round in the cup.

“A cup upset can happen in football. We have got to be on our game to make sure that an upset doesn’t happen.

“I have been on the wrong side of cup upsets in my career.

“I remember when I was at Yeovil, we lost to Solihull on penalties which wasn’t nice, so I know how that feels.

“I have also played at Wembley against Tottenham in the League Cup and that was a great feeling.

“We know what we need to do to get through and to get to the final and win the competition.”

Boss Derek McInnes has added midfielder Dylan McGeouch to his squad after signing the Scotland international from Sunderland.

St Johnstone midfielder Matty Kennedy will join up in the summer after signing a pre-contract agreement and Hedges welcomed the competition.

He said: “It pushes the lads to prove that they should be playing.

“When Matty comes in the summer we will welcome him in, and we will welcome him into the squad.

“The gaffer has brought in Dylan who can get the ball forward.

“Our midfield is very good and can be attack-minded at times. That is going to help the front lads to keep getting goals.

“You can tell the quality that Dylan has got, and he has fitted in really well which is always nice.”